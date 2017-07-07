Üdvözöljük Kedves Látogató! [ Regisztráció | Bejelentkezésrss

 499990  Ft 

Eladó rövid zongora

  • Hirdetés címe: Eladó rövid zongora
  • Állapot: Újszerű
  • Ár: 499990
  • Telefon: 06302946977
  • Település: Budapest
  • Feladva: 2017. július 7. péntek 10:43
Leirás:

Kívül-belül teljesen felújítva.

Csodálatos, erőteljes és tiszta hang.

Remek hangszer, érdeklődni e-mailben vagy telefonon kérem.

36 megtekintés, 4 a mai napon

  



