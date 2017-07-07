499990 Ft
Eladó rövid zongora
- Hirdetés címe: Eladó rövid zongora
- Állapot: Újszerű
- Ár: 499990
- Telefon: 06302946977
- Település: Budapest
- Feladva: 2017. július 7. péntek 10:43
Leirás:
Kívül-belül teljesen felújítva.
Csodálatos, erőteljes és tiszta hang.
Remek hangszer, érdeklődni e-mailben vagy telefonon kérem.
36 megtekintés, 4 a mai napon
